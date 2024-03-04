Richard 'Biff' Williams named 12th president of Missouri State University

Richard "Biff" Williams, a finalist for the Missouri State University president job, answers questions at a forum in the Plaster Student Union auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Richard “Biff” Williams will become the 12th president of Missouri State University. The university’s Board of Governors announced the selection Monday.

“We’re confident Dr. Williams is the right person to lead MSU into the future,” said Lynn Parman, chair of the MSU Board of Governors. “He is very student focused. He also has proven success in strategic planning, community engagement, legislative advocacy and fundraising.

“Dr. Williams possesses the qualifications and experience necessary to ensure the university continues to thrive and build on its strong foundation.”

MSU launched a nationwide search for a new president last fall after MSU President Clif Smart announced that he will retire this summer after 13 years on the job.

“I’m humbled by the honor and excited by the opportunity to lead Missouri State University toward a future where innovation, collaboration and excellence define our educational journey,” said Williams.

“I’m inspired by the rich history and look forward to leading us to even greater achievements.”

Williams will be the 12th president of the nearly 120-year-old institution, succeeding the retiring Clif Smart.

The MSU Board of Governors met Friday to discuss the three finalists who visited the Springfield and West Plains campuses in February. Williams was the first to interview.

Williams has 25 years of leadership experience in higher education. He has served as a faculty member, dean, provost and, most recently, president.

Williams was president of Utah Tech University (previously Dixie State University) from 2014 through early 2024. During his tenure, he expanded the university’s footprint — increasing enrollment more than 40% and adding more than 200 academic programs.

He also guided the university through a name rebranding and a move to Division I athletics.

Previously, he served as provost and vice president for academic affairs and founding dean of the College of Nursing, Health and Human Services at Indiana State University. Prior to Indiana State, Williams served as an associate dean of the College of Education at the University of Northern Iowa, where he was a faculty member; executive associate director of the School of Health, Physical Education and Leisure Services; and athletic training division chair.

More: MSU president finalist Biff Williams emphasizes outreach, partnerships, momentum at forum

Williams has a PhD in curriculum and instruction from New Mexico State University, a master’s in athletic training from Indiana State University and a bachelor’s in lifestyle management from Weber State University.

Searching for MSU's next president

The search for a new president started in September when Smart, in the job 13 years, announced plans to retire this summer.

Smart has repeatedly earned rave reviews by the MSU board, which offered retention bonuses in recent years.

He will leave two years before his contract was set to expire in 2026. He has not disclosed any plans for his next chapter.

Smart's base salary is now $427,409. From the start, Smart declined many of the fringe benefits that had become the norm for presidents. He did not accept a university car and donated the $45,000 annual housing bonus back to the university.

A search committee chaired by banker Rob Fulp was formed. It included students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

Clif Smart, president of Missouri State, delivered final State of the University Address on Oct. 2.

In all, 48 candidates completed applications for the president's job. The applicants were not publicly named.

The university said the pool was diverse "in terms of race, sex, age, geographic region, institutional size, and professional background."

Eleven candidates were invited to interview in person in early January and four emerged as finalists but one dropped out.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State University names Richard 'Biff' Williams next president