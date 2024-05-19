MSP: Man dead after truck crashes into tree near Coldwater

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died when his truck crashed into a tree and caught on fire near Coldwater Friday night, police say.

Around 10:17 p.m., a red Dodge pickup truck was headed south on Michigan Avenue north of State Road in Coldwater Township. Michigan State Police say the truck veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck burst into flames, MSP said.

The 48-year-old Coldwater man driving the truck died at the scene, police say. He was the only person in the vehicle.

It’s unclear why the truck drove off the road, but MSP troopers believe alcohol was a factor. It’s not clear if he was using a seatbelt.

MSP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.