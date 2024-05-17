MSNBC Host Says Trump Allies Had 'Mean Girls' Moment With George Conway In Court

MSNBC’s Katy Tur reported Thursday that Donald Trump’s courtroom cronies had what seemed to her like a “Mean Girls” moment with conservative attorney George Conway.

The former president has been flanked by allies, including numerous Republican lawmakers, in court this week in a show of support as he stands trial in his criminal hush money case.

Thursday’s entourage included Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

“There was something about, I mean, it felt to me like a mean girl quality to their presence. They walk in, stoic, stone-faced, but when they sat down, they looked around the room, they noticed George Conway, they started to snicker,” Tur reported on MSNBC.

“Everybody turned and they stared right at George Conway and then whispered among themselves,” Tur noted.

She said Gaetz and Boebert were part of that moment, but later on, Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, and his son Eric Trump also looked at Conway and exchanged smirks.

“For the lunch break, they walk out, and Alina Habba, she just struts over and just gives this glare to George Conway, right in his face,” Tur reported.

“It was so aggressive in the room ... George Conway was just sitting there,” she added, describing how members of the press gallery were “kind of stunned.”

“It did feel like a ‘Mean Girls’ moment,” she added. “Where you just had this crowd behind Donald Trump, who, I don’t know, it’s like if you’re looking over at the other lunch table in the high school lunch room.”

Conway is one of Trump’s most vocal conservative critics, and recently donated nearly $1 million to President Joe Biden’s reelection fund. Throughout Trump’s presidency, he was married to Kellyanne Conway, who was a senior White House counselor to the president.

Tur noted that there were “long and complicated histories” between Conway and those in Trump’s orbit.

Related...