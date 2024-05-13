MSNBC Host Exposes 'Fringe Group' That Has Seized Control Over GOP Under Trump

The racist and white nationalist alt-right movement is no longer a “fringe group” within the Republican Party. As MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin detailed on Sunday, Donald Trump has brought them into the GOP’s mainstream.

“The Republican Party had countless opportunities to prevent this normalization from happening, but they did not. They consistently failed to do anything,” he said. “Not after Charlottesville. Not after the rise of the Proud Boys. Not even after January the 6th.”

Traditional conservatives such as political commentator David French who recognized the white nationalist and racist core of the alt-right were attacked for speaking out against it.

Even once-mainstream Republican politicians such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) have paid the price for standing up to Trump and the alt-right.

“They have become pariahs with no future in the modern Republican Party,” he said. “Because in 2024, it’s not the alt-right anymore. It’s just the right.”

See his full discussion below:

"In just a few short years, the alt-right movement graduated from a fringe group to being platformed and fully embraced by Trump and his allies... in 2024, it's not the "alt-right" anymore. It's just the right."@AymanM on the GOP"s shameful normalization of the alt-right. pic.twitter.com/dh7mgCU3Kx — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) May 12, 2024