MS law enforcement agencies speak on successes of Operation Unified, announce phase two

Operation Unified is go.

State, local and federal law enforcement agencies held a Thursday press conference at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Headquarters announcing the accomplishments of phase one of the operation, as well as what will happen during phase two.

In February, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the public safety operation, which is aimed at removing drug traffickers and violent criminals from the streets of Jackson.

"Since the beginning of this operation, we've had over 600 arrests, seized over 250 firearms, over 500 pounds of illicit drugs and seized over $30,000," said Sean Tindell, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Jackson's Chief of Police Joseph Wade speaks alongside Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens (left) and Commissioner of the Mississippi Public Department of Public Safety Sean Tindell (right) at a press conference discussing Operation Unified, which aims to reduce crime in Jackson.

Phase two of the operation started Monday, Tindell said.

"Officers started serving arrest warrants across Jackson. Thirty five arrest warrants were generated from DPS agencies for this phase (two)," Tindell said. "During this 18 firearms have been seized, over $20,000 seized, one stolen vehicle recovered, multiple illicit drugs taken off the street and at least 40 arrests have been made."

More arrests are anticipated, Tindell said and encouraged people with warrants to turn themselves in. Tindell showed pictures of drugs that were taken off the streets, which the agencies believe to be either fentanyl or ecstacy. Also, pictures of handguns with switches, which "make these pistols perform at an automatic rate."

Tindell said that while making arrests, officers were told that two gangs in Jackson "were positioning to go to war."

"This is the type of behavior we want to take off our streets to protect our capital city," Tindell said, adding that the operation is ongoing and will continue into the next phase.

Agencies participating in the operation include the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Narcotics, Capitol Police, Mississippi's Office of Homeland Security, the Jackson Police Department, the Hinds County District Attorney and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the FBI, DEA and ATF, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said the operation will not be complete until all of those arrested have been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Owens said his office wants to "commend a special grand jury for a day just for crimes being prosecuted" in Operation Unified.

"We know that to ensure that the work is finished, we have to make sure that those individuals who terrorize our communities will not be allowed to be repeat offenders," Owens said.

Jackson's Chief of Police Joseph Wade spoke on the issue of gangs in Jackson, saying the Jackson Police Department has been in talks with the U.S. District Attorney Todd Gee, as well as "bringing in some efforts from the national level to address our gang issue here in the City of Jackson."

Wade has said previously he was willing to talk with gang leaders or others who are gang affiliated in Jackson, but "not talking about calling a truce or giving them a pass."

"I'm talking about a cease-fire. I'm talking about saving lives because we're losing too many young men in our city to senseless gun violence," Wade said.

