MPS Superintendent to challenge incumbent in State House race, five file to replace Randleman

Apr. 5—Muskogee School Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall filed for the District 13 Oklahoma House seat on Friday.

He is to face one-term incumbent Neil Hayes, a Checotah insurance agent, in the Republican primary on June 18. No Democrats or independents filed for that seat.

Friday was the final day to file for federal state and county offices.

Over the three-day filing period, five people, all Republicans, filed to replace District 15 State Representative Randy Randleman, whose final term ends this year.

Republican Chris Sneed is running unopposed for District 14 Oklahoma House.

Former State Rep. Avery Frix, Republican, is running unopposed for State Senate District 9, being vacated by Dewayne Pemberton, who chose not to seek a third term.

Incumbent District 3 State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens faces two opponents in the Republican primary. The winner of the primary is to face Margaret Cook, an independent, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott drew two more opponents for the Republican primary. Jamie Wheeler of Broken Arrow filed late Thursday afternoon and Tyler Cooper of Wagoner filed on Friday.

Muskogee County

Commissioner, Dist. 2 — Republican: Keith Hyslop, Hayden Wright.

County Clerk — Republican: Polly Irving.

Sheriff — Republican: Andy Simmons

County Court Clerk — Republican: Robyn Boswell.

Cherokee County

Court Clerk — Democrat: Lesa Rousey Daniels.

Sheriff — Republican: Jason Chennault, Pete Broderick, Clint Johnson.

County Clerk — Democrat: Cheryl A. Trammel.

Commissioner, Dist. 2 — Democrat: Chris Jenkins, Rick Lamons.

McIntosh County

Court Clerk — Republican: Lisa Rodebush.

Sheriff — Republican: Kevin Ledbetter.

County Clerk — Republican: Deena Farrow.

Commissioner, Dist. 2 — Republican: Monty D. Grider, Clifford McElhaney, Kevin Drake.

Wagoner County

Court Clerk — Republican: Jim Hight.

Sheriff — Chris Elliott, Jamie Wheeler, Tyler Cooper.

County Clerk — Republican: Lori Hendricks.

Commissioner, Dist. 2 — Republican: Dustin Dorr, Randy Stamps, Jim E. Helm.

State and National Offices

U.S. Representative, Dist. 2 — Republican: Josh Brecheen; Democrat: Brandon Wade; Independent: Ronnie Hopkins.

State Senate, Dist. 3 — Republican: Julie McIntosh, Blake "Cowboy" Stevens, Patrick Sampson. Independent: Margaret Cook.

State Senate, Dist. 9 — Republican: Avery Carl Frix.

State Representative, Dist. 12 — Republican: Kevin McDugle, Mark Chapman; Democrat: Crystal LaGrone.

State Representative, Dist. 13 — Republican: Neil Hays, Jarod Mendenhall.

State Representative, Dist. 14 — Republican: Chris Sneed.

State Representative, Dist. 15 — Republican: Tim Turner, Paul Palmer, Spring Morrow, Casey Johnson,Gail Jackson.

Asterisk denotes Friday filing.