Mpox outbreak reported in Cleveland area after 9 cases reported: What is the disease?

Health officials in Cuyahoga County, Ohio have announced an mpox outbreak after nine cases have been reported in recent months.

Between February and April 23, there have been nine reported cases within the county, which encompasses Cleveland and surrounding suburbs. Six have been reported in the Cuyahoga County and three have been reported by the Cleveland Department of Public Health, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said in a press release.

Individuals that have been affected by the viral infection are between the ages of 17 to 44 years old, the department said.

The department is urging health care providers to look out for mpox symptoms such as lesions and rashes, especially among Black men who have sex with men, a demographic that has been disproportionately affected by the disease.

USA TODAY reached out to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the Ohio Department of Health for comment.

What is mpox?

Formerly known as Monkeypox, mpox is a part of the same virus family that causes smallpox. It is a disease that often spreads through bodily fluids and contact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The disease was first discovered in 1958 at an animal facility in Denmark. The pox-like outbreak occurred where monkeys were being kept for research, the National Institutes of Health said.

Mpox is a zoonotic disease which means it can carried in animals like African giant pouched rats, apes, dormice, monkeys, rope squirrels and tree squirrels, the American Veterinary Medical Association said.

Although mpox primarily affects bisexual and homosexual men, the virus can spread to everyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender, the CDC said.

What to know, who is eligible: CDC's mpox alert for summer puts focus on JYNNEOS vaccine

Mpox symptoms

A doctor shows a patient that has a Mpox skin lesion.

The CDC says many people who contract mpox will have a rash on their hands, feet, chest, face, mouth or near their genitals. The rash can start out as a pimple or blisters and over time can become very painful. Other symptoms of mpox include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

Who’s at risk?

The CDC lists the following groups as the most at risk for being infected with mpox. People:

Who are immunocompromised

With a history of eczema

Who are pregnant

Children under the age of 1

Mpox declared an epidemic in the Republic of Congo

The Republic of the Congo has declared an epidemic of Mpox after 19 cases were confirmed across five departments, including the capital Brazzaville, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, the Health Minister Gilbert Mokoki said in a statement that no deaths have been recorded yet.

In addition, Mokoki called on the public to take precautions including avoiding close contact with suspected cases, avoiding contact with animals and avoiding handling game meat with bare hands.

Contributing: Reuters

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mpox outbreak reported in Cuyahoga County, Ohio: Symptoms, risks, more