MPD: Package thief caught red-handed downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man suspected of stealing packages from at least one downtown condo building was arrested Friday morning when officers found several of the stolen items inside his car.

According to a police report, Thursday night, a man driving a blue car was caught on camera entering an unlocked door of a residential building at 400 South Front Street and stealing up to 20 packages near some mailboxes.

One victim said the thief took two pairs of shoes worth $200 and a health ring valued at around $300.

Car taken at gunpoint from East Memphis restaurant

Police were called back to the area around 10 a.m. Friday when a resident spotted the same blue car parked in front of their building. The resident also gave officers a surveillance picture of the suspect.

Police said a man matching the description was detained after he was seen walking near South Front Street and Huling.

Officers said they found several stolen packages in the backseat and trunk of the man’s blue 2007 Toyota Camry.

Homeowner captures video of thieves digging up Japanese Maple

Among the items removed from the car were an iPad, a large griddle, and a stand mixer.

Police said the suspect, who had a California license, faces charges of burglary and theft of $1,000.

The suspect has not been identified. His Camry was towed to the city lot.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.