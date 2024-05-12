MPD: Man points gun at two women after verbal altercation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault after allegedly pointing a gun at two women on Friday night.
At 11:24 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call on Given Avenue. There, they met a victim who said she was involved in a verbal altercation with her daughter’s live-in boyfriend, David Johnson.
She told officers that Johnson, 35, got angry, pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her.
Another victim, the first victim’s granddaughter, told officers that she was in the bathroom when she heard the sound of someone racking a handgun.
When she came out of the bathroom, she said she saw Johnson pointing a small black handgun at her grandmother. Johnson then allegedly pointed the gun at her and threatened to shoot both of them.
Police say the suspect’s five-year-old son told them that he saw his father in the yard with a gun.
Johnson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival but returned and was detained.
He denied having a gun and having any type of argument with the victims.
