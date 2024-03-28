Mourners flood wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller; Trump and Mayor Adams to attend

Mourners including former President Donald Trump and Mayor Adams filled a Long Island funeral home to salute slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller days after he was shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

A sea of police officers filled the sidewalk and street outside the Massapequa Funeral Home for afternoon and evening wakes for the three-year cop and family man who was hailed as a hero for his dedication to public safety.

A thin blue line was painted along Merrick Road in the heart of Massapequa Park, where blue ribbons dotted homes throughout the neighborhood.

“He loved what he did,” Diller’s brother-in-law Joseph said at a vigil in the town Wednesday night. “He was born to be a cop. He was born to be a hero. He died being a hero. He died doing what he loved. I will forever be a better person because of him.”

More than 1,000 people showed up in the rain to attend the vigil, including Diller’s fellow NYPD officers, local police officers, friends, and neighbors.

Trump, who railed against Diller’s accused killer on social media, also paid tribute to Diller in the same post.

“To Officer Diller’s family, and all of the other brave men and women of law enforcement who put your lives on the line every day, we love you, we appreciate you, and we will always stand with you!” Trump posted.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement on behalf of President Biden, who was headed to New York City for a star-studded campaign fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall.

“Our hearts go out to the officer’s family and the broader NYPD family who have tragically lost one of their own,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president grieves for them and honors their sacrifice.”

White House officials did not respond to questions about whether Biden plans to speak directly to Diller’s family or to meet them.

Adams said that Biden called him and asked him to extend his condolences to Diller’s family. Adams said he would do that at the wake.

A GoFundMe organized to support Diller’s family has raised over $470,000 as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will pay off the mortgage on the Massapequa Park home Diller shared with his wife and Ryan, his 1-year-old son.

The COP-SHOT organization pledged $10,000 toward his son’s education.

A funeral for Diller will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church.in Massapequa.