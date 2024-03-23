Mount Union physical therapy students plan 2 free community assessment events in April

University of Mount Union physical therapy students will offer free assessments in April events in Alliance.

The University of Mount Union’s physical therapy program plans two community events in April.

The Doctor of Physical Therapy program plans events open to members of the Greater Alliance communities on April 16 and April 19.

On April 16, a free Neuro Consult Day will run 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1725 S. Arch Ave. in Alliance. Community members affected by neurological or neuromuscular challenges can volunteer to receive a free consultation from PT students overseen by expert faculty. Examinations might include assessment of walking, balance, muscle strength and general mobility.

On April 19, the PT program will offer free community balance screenings for older adults at Alliance Commons, 405 S. Linden Ave. Each screening by PT students with faculty oversight will take about 30 minutes.

Light refreshments and accessible parking will be available at each event. Questions can be directed to Dr. Megan Salvatore, associate professor of physical therapy at Mount Union, at 330-829-4164 or mountunion.edu/pt.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Mount Union physical therapy students to offer free sessions