Mount Union nets Ohio honor for foster student efforts

COLUMBUS – University of Mount Union has received Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Ohio Reach Postsecondary Designation.

The Carnation City school was among 40 colleges, universities and technical centers to be honored for their ability to work with students who have experience in foster care or kinship.

Mount Union is listed in the state department’s second cohort of Ohio institutions.

“Students with foster care experience often approach higher education with different life experiences and unique needs in mind,” ODHE Chancellor Mike Duffey said. “Ohio Reach schools have demonstrated a willingness to invest in these students and commit to shared success. We appreciate this commitment to Ohio’s youth.”

Since the initial cohort was announced in August 2023, 111 Ohio Reach students have been identified through the designation to receive support services. The program also offers scholarship opportunities to eligible students at ohioreach.org/scholarship, with a May 31 application deadline.

“There are many amazing resources that campus can offer students to help prepare them for fulfilling lives, meaningful work, and responsible citizenship,” said Alexis Hedrick, director of student accessibility services at Mount Union. “The Ohio Reach Support Team at Mount Union is looking forward to making meaningful connections with students and is ready to support them through their college journey.”

More information about the designation and a map of Ohio Reach schools can be found at highered.ohio.gov/ohio-reach.

