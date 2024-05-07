Mount Nittany Health’s first express care facility will open soon. Here’s what it’s like

When Mount Nittany Health’s new ExpressCare facility opens to the public next week, it will mark two firsts — one for the health system and another for the surrounding community.

Located at 2051 S. Atherton St. in the Hills Plaza, the 2,400-square-foot office will be the first of Mount Nittany’s properties specifically designated for express care, where no appointment is needed and visitors do not need to be Mount Nittany patients.

This new facility will also be the only express or urgent care facility on the South Atherton side of town, and Dawn Tice, chief operating officer of Mount Nittany Physician Group, hopes it will be able to reach a greater amount of people because of its location.

The new Mount Nittany Health ExpressCare in the Hills Plaza on Monday, May 6, 2024.

“What’s unique about this area is that there isn’t another express or urgent care facility within four or so miles of this place,” Tice told the Centre Daily Times. “With this new building here, we’re going to be able to administer our expert care to more people across the area, which is just one of the things we’re excited about with this new facility.”

The services offered at the facility will be almost “on-demand,” Tice said. It has four rooms, with space to expand to as many as eight total rooms, with another room designated for telehealth matters.

One of the four exam rooms at the new Mount Nittany Health ExpressCare in the Hills Plaza on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The services that will be offered at the new space include treatment for minor ailments such as colds, cuts and scrapes, ear pain, pink eye, STDs, sore throats and more. Physicals, flu shots and other limited vaccinations can be administered at the new facility as well.

“Obviously we only have four rooms to help patients in as of right now, but given that all goes well, we’ll definitely be looking to expand that into eight as soon as we can,” Tori Fellenbaum, ExpressCare’s practicing manager, said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility was held on Monday, and another Mount Nittany Health ribbon cutting is expected in the months ahead. The health system is constructing a $90 million, 4-floor outpatient medical center in Toftrees West on a 20-acre campus.

“We’re making really great work with our new Toftrees facility as well,” Tice said. “While there isn’t a set date yet, the public can expect that to be open sometime in mid-summer, in June or July.”

Construction is also underway at Mount Nittany Medical Center for a 10-story, $350 million patient tower. That project is expected to be complete by summer 2026.

Other expansions of health care in Centre County include Penn Highlands Healthcare’s new $70 million hospital and medical office building at 239 Colonnade Boulevard in Patton Township and Geisinger’s $12 million expansion of its clinic at Gray’s Woods in Patton Township. Geisinger also plans a new $15.5 million health care facility that will offer primary and urgent care in Spring Township.

Starting Monday, Mount Nittany Health’s ExpressCare facility will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The waiting area of the new Mount Nittany Health ExpressCare in the Hills Plaza on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Inside the new Mount Nittany Health ExpressCare in the Hills Plaza on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The area for staff to run tests at the new Mount Nittany Health ExpressCare in the Hills Plaza on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Inside the new Mount Nittany Health ExpressCare in the Hills Plaza on Monday, May 6, 2024.