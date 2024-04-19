Motorists should expect increased traffic enforcement on Route 104. Here's why

Drivers in construction zones on State Route 104 in Irondequoit and Rochester will be under "intense scrutiny" in the coming months, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

The stepped-up traffic enforcement comes after the state Department of Transportation last year recorded drivers in work zones on that highway going 110, 117 and 139 mph, according to the governor's office. One driver also crossed into a construction area and hit a sign.

The transportation department is embarking on a $27.8 million project to improve State Route 104 between Ridgeway Avenue in Rochester and Culver Road in Irondequoit. The work will take place this year and next.

This year, new traffic signals will be installed, stormwater drainage will be modernized and curb ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be added. The road will be repaved next year.

At least one traffic lane will be open in each direction during construction, according to the governor's office, and no lanes will be closed in the winter. Ramps will be closed at night as needed, and detours will be posted.

"The recorded speeds in work zones along State Route 104 last year were nothing short of alarming and could have been potentially deadly for highway workers, which is why we will be stepping up enforcement along this corridor as construction season gets underway," Hochul said.

Starting this month, law enforcement officers will be disguised as highway maintenance workers in construction zones across the state, citing drivers for speeding, cell phone and seatbelt violations. They will also look for drivers who ignore workers giving directions with flags.

Speeding in work zones results in doubled fines, and two convictions may result in a driver's license suspension.

