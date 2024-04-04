Motorists can expect flooding, road closures, Quincy Police say

QUINCY - As a nor'easter inundates the city with heavy rain, Quincy Police are advising morning commuters to expect road closures in areas of Marina Bay, Squantum, North Quincy and Houghs Neck.

The police department issued a traffic advisory on social media Wednesday afternoon warning motorists of a potential for strong winds and heavy rain coinciding with high tide at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

"Due to the potential storm surge causing flooding, we want to give residents and commuters time to plan accordingly as we expect road closures ... between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.," the advisory reads.

A woman wades through the flooded parking lot of her North Quincy condominium.

The following locations are marked for expected closures:

Newport Avenue at the West Squantum Street overpass

Marina Drive, which runs through Marina Bay

East Squantum Street at Huckins Ave

Spring Street in Houghs Neck

Rock Island Road in Houghs Neck

Rhoda Street in Houghs Neck

The advisory also warns motorists "not to drive through large bodies of water for their safety and their vehicles' safety."

In January, a coincidence of heavy rains with high tide flooded coastal roads in Quincy, stranding as many as 20 vehicles, blocking traffic in and out of waterfront neighborhoods and preventing some residents from returning home.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: A nor'easter could cause road closures during the morning commute