Motorist shot dead after trying to run over Mississippi police officers

(Reuters) - A Jackson, Mississippi, woman was shot and killed by police early Saturday after she fled a traffic stop and tried to hit two officers with her car, police said.

The woman, identified by police as 21-year-old Crystaline Barnes, 21, was shot around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after she reportedly forced another motorist off the road, local media including CBS affiliate WJTV reported. When police stopped her, she tried to flee in her car, reversed direction, and then drove at the officers, according to the WJTV report.

Jackson Police said in an official statement that the "Incident has resulted in the driver being shot after attempting to strike officers."

No other information was immediately available about the shooting.







