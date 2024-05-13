Motorcyclist killed in southeast Kansas crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southeast Kansas Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 7:50 p.m., 50-year-old Charles Morris from Coffeyville was driving a 2019 Suzuki Motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Highway 166.

The KHP says Morris left the roadway to the right and hit a culvert.

He came to a stop east of County Road 5900.

Morris was taken to an area medical center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

