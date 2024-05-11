Motorcyclist killed after overturning in Catawba County: NCSHP

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist has died after he overturned off the side of the road late Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, highway patrol responded to Oxford School Road near US 70.

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

Officials say a 2010 Yamaha motorcycle was going north on Oxford School Road before crossing the center line, driving off the left side of the road and overturning.

Wesley Todd Crawford, 56, was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Investigators believe excessive speed is a contributing factor in the collision. The roadway was closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.