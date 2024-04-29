Motorcyclist killed after crashing into back of pickup truck near Middletown, police say

A motorcyclist who crashed into the back of a pickup truck near Middletown on Sunday afternoon has died, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to Route 299 (Warwick Road) by the ramp to Route 301 about 2:20 p.m. for reports of the crash. There, they learned that the 24-year-old driver of a Ford F-250 had been stopped in the eastbound left turn lane, where he was waiting to merge onto the ramp for Route 301 north.

The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man from New Castle, was driving east on Route 299 "at a high rate of speed, made abrupt lane changes and entered the left turn lane," police said. He hit the back passenger side of the pickup truck and was critically hurt.

The man, whom police will identify once family has been notified, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The driver of the pickup truck and his two passengers were uninjured.

Troopers closed the road for about three-and-a-half hours as they investigated.

