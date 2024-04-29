Man dies after being shot in Prices Corner home Sunday night, police say

A 32-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot inside a Prices Corner home, police said.

First responders were called to the 3300 block of Wilson St., located in the community of Avalon, just after 10:45 p.m. for reports of the incident. Emergency medical services radio communications indicated the man was in cardiac arrest.

At the home, responding paramedics and New Castle County Police officers found the man shot and began CPR, radio communications said.

"We are very much under control," a medic radioed a little after 10:50 p.m. "This is an accidental (gunshot wound) to the chest."

Despite the medics' first aid, the man died, police said. He'd been rushed to Christiana Hopsital.

New Castle County Police are still actively investigating the incident to determine what led to the shooting. They will release the man's name once family is notified, and provide additional information as the investigation progresses.

"Further updates will be forthcoming," a news release said.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man dies after being shot in Prices Corner home, police say