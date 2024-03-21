Motorcyclist killed in crash in Alexander County, troopers say

A man has died following a motorcycle accident in Alexander County Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Kirby Lackey Road near Shew Road.

Troopers said a 2007 Honda motorcycle was traveling northeast on Kirby Lackey Road when the driver lost control and was struck by a 1999 Ford Expedition that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Devante Milik Clark, was ejected and died from his injuries at the scene.

However, the driver of the Expedition was not injured.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates excessive speed to be the contributing factor in the collision.

