Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent one motorcyclist to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened on West Broad Street near Rhodes Park in the Highland West section of the city at approximately 5:34 p.m.

The motorcyclist was driving west on West Broad Street when it was hit by a car turning from Rhodes Park onto the street, police said. The car then fled from the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police did not describe the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767.

