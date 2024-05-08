Mother speaks out following arrest of suspect who exposed himself to 13-year-old daughter

A man was arrested and accused of exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl near the downtown Orlando area.

Update:

Gilmer Mauricio Medina has been released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

Previous story:

The case happened on Friday when she was crossing Washington Street toward Eola Drive, and the man pulled up next to her in his blue vehicle naked.

“It was scary to hear her now because that innocence, that child in there, is gone now,” the woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, said. “It was scary to hear her, because that innocence, that child in there, is gone now. She understands all of those things that the world tries to teacher and how real it is. And it is sad to see your child lose that.”

Less than 24 hours after his arrest, Gilmer Mauricio Medina appeared before a judge on Tuesday in Osceola County, where he was arrested.

Upon hearing the news, the teen’s mother said she felt relieved.

“Finding out this morning that he was caught was something honestly I can’t even describe,” the mother said.

The woman had initially said there was a second person, who was driving the vehicle.

But as the investigation unfolded, the Orlando Police Department confirmed it was only Medina in the car.

It’s believed that the man jumped from the driver to the passenger seat before he approached the girl.

According to the victim’s mom, the suspect then proceeded to follow the teen, but she was able to run away and hide.

According to the mother, the community support her family received made the difference in this case.

“We went straight to the streets, and we went to the businesses and to the homes locally. And we just asked for their help,” she said. “They do not accept this behavior, especially the thorn part district. They all the business owners, were fully supportive by that next afternoon.”

Medina faces a $25,000-dollar bond, along with charges for lewd behavior and exposure of sexual organs.

For the victim’s mother, the 13-year-old is the hero of her own story.

“I’m so proud that she came forward and that she went, and she did those hard things, and she got justice from it,” she said. “I’m so proud of her.”

