Mother says son killed at flea market was a hardworking family man

Channel 9 spoke with the mother of a man who was shot and killed at a busy flea market in east Charlotte.

Shawn Dwayne Powell was working at the market when he was tragically killed.

His mother, Rachel Ammons, said that Powell worked at the flea market often and always earned a living.

Powell was a beloved family member who played the roles of a father, a grandfather, and a son, Ammons said. Powell was a sociable person who enjoyed helping others. Ammons, who is now 79 years old, has been struggling to cope with her son’s untimely death.

Nevertheless, she remains hopeful and relies on her faith to get through the difficult times.

“I’m doing my best to hold on with the help of the Lord,” she said.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the flea market at the Midnight Rodeo on Albemarle Road. Upon arrival, they discovered the 51-year-old man had been shot. He died at the scene.

Earlier this week, the police released a security video on X, which shows a suspect running away.

The investigators have appealed for information and Ammons is asking for help.

CMPD’s homicide unit is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a homicide in the 9600 block of Albemarle Road on May 5, 2024. If you have any information, please contact @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600 to… pic.twitter.com/CD8YMpLNxC — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 7, 2024

“It means a lot to know that they got the one that took my only son away from me. It means a whole lot to me.” Ammons said.

Powell was a handyman and a vendor at the flea market, she said. He had been doing this for years to earn money to support his family.

“If he didn’t make a whole lot, he would say, ‘Momma, I thank God for what little bit I did make.’ He always thanked God for whatever he did,” Ammons said.

Despite the loss, Ammons said she knows where her son is and she’s confident that the person who did this will get caught.

“He’s going to get his day coming. You don’t do wrong and get by. You don’t do wrong and get by,” she said.

