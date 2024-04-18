‘My mother was hit at a red light;” Green Cove Springs installed new red-light camera

Red light cameras in Green Cove Springs have been a controversial topic for drivers. Some don’t want them, and others say they have value.

“My mother was hit at a red light,” local driver Briana Kirby said.

“My opinion, the red-light camera is revenue,” another driver, Stan Symonds said.

The red-light cameras continue to generate mixed opinions from drivers. Green Cove Springs currently has five active red-light cameras. Two cameras are located at Harbor Road on Highway 17, two more at Fair Street on Highway 17, and one was removed from Houston Street on March 14. A new camera was installed on the same day at State Road 16 East and Highway 17.

“Initially, when we had them put in, these were the intersection where most of these accidents were occurring. That has dissipated,” Public Information Officer Josh Lee said.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 11, 2023, the number of possible red light camera violations reviewed totaled 18,662. Of that number -- 11,245 violation notices were issued. In 2022, 13,232 of those notices were issued -- that’s a 15 percent drop from a year earlier, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Briana Kirby’s mother is still suffering from her injuries after being hit by a car at a right light last year.

“I think we should pay attention to the traffic lights. I think it is a good thing,” Kirby said.

Other drivers said the cameras are a waste of money and do more harm than good.

“I do think a lot of people who come to Green Cove who got ticketed are going to avoid Green Cove because they don’t want red light cameras,” Symonds said.

If someone runs a red light, these cameras snap a picture of their license plate and automatically send a $158 ticket to the address where the tag is registered.

Green Cove Springs is the only area in Northeast Florida that has these cameras for now.

A proposal to get rid of red light cameras statewide did not succeed in the state legislature this year.

Green Cove Springs leaders have told Action News Jax, they’ll consider removing the red light cameras next January.

