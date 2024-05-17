Mother denied bond, goats on I-64, Kempsville varsity baseball season forfeited | Top WAVY stories this week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Take a look at some of the top stories on WAVY.com from the week of May 13. Click here for more local news.

No kidding! Highway herd of sheep, goats gather on I-64 near High Rise Bridge

Somehow, more than eight sheep and two goats, made their break Wednesday night and wandered around the wall to Interstate 64 in Chesapeake, near the High Rise Bridge.

Remainder of Kempsville varsity baseball season forfeited over allegations of racism and harassment

The principal of Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach confirmed in a letter to parents that the boys varsity baseball team’s season ended early, resulting from an investigation into allegations of racism.

$101M in free tolls are coming to Hampton Roads. Who will be able to benefit?

If you make less than $50,000 a year and live in one of five Hampton Roads cities, you could soon pay nothing each time you travel through either the Downtown or Midtown tunnels.

Military family confirms man shot home on Mulberry Loop 20+ times

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a bizarre shooting incident early Monday morning.

Families call for closure of deadly Route 58 cut-through

The mother of a daughter who was killed on Route 58 in 2022, as well as the wife of a man killed there Friday, said the Bisco Street cut through on the Chesapeake stretch of the highway should be shut down.

Mother accused in death of 9-day-old daughter denied bond, father’s hearing ‘withdrawn’

The mother accused in the death of her 9-day-old daughter was denied bond on Tuesday. Hilary Johnson Jr., 23, and Z’ibreyea Parker, 21, are charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse.

