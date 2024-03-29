Most New Jersey counties seeing population growth, but some northern counties dropped

More than half of New Jersey counties have grown in population since 2020, census data shows, a trend that mirrors the overall shift in the country post-pandemic.

Thirteen of the Garden State's 21 counties saw increases from 2020 until July 1, 2023, according to the most recent data from the United States Census. The state as a whole experienced a slight population jump over that span, from 9.27 million in 2020 to 9.29 million last year.

Among North Jersey counties, the results over the three-year period are a mixed bag.

Sussex County saw a 1.5% increase in population in that timeframe, the fourth-largest in the state, followed closely by Warren County's jump of 1.3%. The highest increase belongs to Ocean County at 3.2%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Hudson County had a 2.3% decrease in residents, the biggest rate drop in those three years. Passaic County saw the second-largest drop-off at 1.9%, while Essex County came in fourth at just over 1%.

In the entire U.S., approximately 60% of counties gained population between 2022 and 2023, according to census figures — a rate nearly identical to the 13 of 21 New Jersey counties (62%) that saw increases since 2020. Broader data shows the Northeast is one of the regions that has started to regain residents after a period of population loss.

"Domestic migration patterns are changing, and the impact on counties is especially evident," said Lauren Bowers, chief of the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates branch. “Areas which experienced high levels of domestic out-migration during the pandemic, such as in the Midwest and Northeast, are now seeing more counties with population growth. Meanwhile, county population growth is slowing down out West."

In terms of total population, three New York counties are among the top four in the country that saw the biggest losses from 2022 to 2023, according to the census. Kings County lost 28,306 residents, followed by 26,362 and 25,332 in Queens and Bronx counties, respectively. Los Angeles County in California experienced by far the biggest drop of 56,420 residents during the year.

Eight of the 10 counties with the largest population increases are in Texas, with Harris County's 53,788 new residents leading the way. Arizona and Florida are the two other states represented in the top 10.

