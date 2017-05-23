The Most Common UTI Symptoms in Women

From Woman's Day

Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are relatively common in women: They account for 8.1 million doctor's office visits annually.

According to the American Urological Association and National Institutes of Health, a woman's risk of developing a UTI in her lifetime is between 40 and 50%, especially among the newly sexually active and those in menopause. Women who are pregnant, obese, or have certain chronic illnesses are also at an increased risk for more frequent infection.

With each UTI you get, your chances of experiencing another rise. Infections are usually characterized by a burning sensation when urinating, more frequent urination, and an urgent feeling when you need to go. You may find yourself waking up at night for multiple trips to the bathroom or notice your urine has a foul odor.

Signs of a progressing UTI include:

lower back pain

blood in the urine

abdominal pain

fever

chills

"Chills and back pain could mean the infection has spread to your kidneys," says Michael Ingber, M.D., a board-certified urogynecologist at The Center for Specialized Women's Health in Morristown, NJ.

Not all UTIs-or their causes-are the same. Infections can happen in the three different parts of the urinary tract: the urethra, bladder, and kidneys. "The most common UTI-causing bacteria is the E. coli found in our gut," says Dr. Ingber, adding that other, more aggressive bacteria, like staph, cause UTIs too.

Some women are more prone to UTIs than others

Your unique anatomy means UTIs may peak twice in your life, becoming more likely when you're first sexually active and then again around menopause. Younger women who've been infected are more at risk for developing cystitis or bladder infections if E. coli get pushed from the urethra into the bladder.

In middle-aged women, hormones can provide a welcoming environment for UTIs. "When estrogen levels decline, the vaginal pH increases, or otherwise becomes more alkaline," says Dr. Ingber. "This is an environment where E. coli and other bacteria like to grow."

Pregnant women and those with immune-compromising diseases or conditions like diabetes or obesity should get UTI checks more often. They may need more aggressive UTI treatment to prevent kidney infections from developing.

Other conditions that have similar symptoms

Sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia and herpes can cause urethritis, or inflammation of the urethra, which presents similarly to a UTI. Interstitial or non-infectious cystitis, which also has similar symptoms, affects nearly 6 million women annually, according to Dr. Ingber.

Kidney stones, anatomic problems in the kidney, or an inflamed pouch on the urethra may also mimic a UTI. Only doctor's office tests will help distinguish between UTIs and these other problems to get the right care.

If UTI symptoms persist or worsen despite antibiotic treatments, get checked right away to rule out more serious conditions.

UTIs can become life-threatening infections

You may have heard the advice to drink a lot of water or cranberry juice, or take certain nutritional supplements. "Sometimes, UTIs clear up on their own," says Dr. Ingber. But, if you have true UTI symptoms, he recommends seeing a doctor.