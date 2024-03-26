Is this the most bellicose and bombastic election ever in American politics?

More than seven months remain in this year’s presidential campaign. That’s a long time to have to survive the continuing repugnant verbiage of this election.

The ever-advancing nastiness marks perhaps the most bellicose and bombastic election ever in American politics. Certainly songwriter John Anderson’s country title — “I’ve enjoyed as much of this as I can stand” — could apply to this disgusting situation.

At the start of the campaign, even the most eupeptic countrymen were in deep despair over the ages of the remaining candidates. Now, it’s not just age but the utter warfare that’s bugging us.

Republican Donald Trump is even talking of a bloodbath if he loses again to Democratic incumbent Joe Biden. Didn’t we already have one bloodbath on Jan. 6, 2021? Trump tried to walk back the hint of more violence. Nice effort.

Mac Gordon

Lordy, is there another way to select a president? Should we appoint by blue-ribbon committee? Do we need an official third party? Should we embrace a No Labels-type approach?

For sure, many followers of Biden (age 81) and Trump (age 77) hope another viable — and younger — candidate will come out of nowhere and announce plans to a grateful nation to run. Well, maybe not so much on the age issue, it turns out.

Wrote Washington newspaper columnist Joshua Spivak, “This isn’t a gerontocracy being foisted upon the voters, it’s actually the opposite. The march to the elderly has taken place since the adoption of the modern primary and caucus system, when average voters gained the power to select candidates … They seem to be fine with older ones.”

Since 1976, the parties have nominated nine presidential candidates who are 60 or older, five of whom were 70 or older. Since 1960, we’ve elected only three presidents who took office in their 40s — John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Biden and Trump already share a record involving a clock. Four years ago, they were the oldest candidates to ever seek the presidency. Here they go again, shattering that record.

Aging researcher John Olshansky told the Wisconsin Examiner: “I get a phone call every time one of them stumbles or says something off kilter. They’re going, ‘What’s wrong?’ I’m going, ‘Seriously, this happens to virtually all of us.’”

However, numerous polls conducted nationwide in recent weeks have shown voters would like to see younger candidates. One poll conducted by the Associated Press showed large numbers of citizens have doubts about the mental capacities of both Biden and Trump.

The AP reported that 63% of those polled indicated they’re not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capability to serve effectively as president. A similar but slightly smaller share (57%) said that Trump lacks the memory and acuity for the job.

The age factor has almost been overshadowed by the anger between candidates. Will it boil over into fisticuffs while they’re on stage for a debate? (Remember, Biden once threatened to take Trump “behind the gym” for a whipping.) Will there even be a debate this year?

A recent survey of swing-state voters by Bloomberg.com said many consider Trump “dangerous.” I guess so, considering he’s talking of another “bloodbath.” Do you wonder what his wife, Melania, said to him when he got home for supper the night of 1-6-21?

I haven’t seen public opinion on what Trump said about a possible second loss to Biden: “I don’t think you’re going to have another election, or certainly not an election that’s meaningful.”

As the campaign roars on, covered in vitriol and rhetoric like that, remember the Chinese proverb, “Even when days and months are long, life is short.”

— Mac Gordon is a native of McComb. He is a retired newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: The most bellicose and bombastic election ever in American politics?