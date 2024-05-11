Morsels owner pleads no-contest to all counts

May 10—TRAVERSE CITY — The owner of a downtown coffee shop pleaded no contest Friday to charges that he used a hidden camera to spy on women in a public restroom at his shop.

Edward Witkowski, 49, stood with his defense attorney Michael Naughton as the plea was offered to the court, which then made a finding of guilt.

Based on the facts presented, 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn found Witkowski guilty of one felony count of using a computer to commit a crime, three felony counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person, and one misdemeanor count of lying to a police detective when he was questioned about the surveillance camera in his store.

The charges stemmed from a months-long investigation by the Traverse City Police Department. Witkowski could face more than 30 years in prison, which is the maximum penalty, according to state sentencing guidelines.

Morsels, a coffee shop in the heart of downtown Traverse City's business district, has been closed since the holidays when criminal proceedings got underway.

The reason for Witkowski's no-contest plea is because a lawsuit is now pending against him, Naughton said. Since he did not plead guilty, it cannot be used against him in a civil proceeding.

On Jan. 31, one of the baristas who aided in the criminal investigation filed a lawsuit against Edward and Angela Witkowski alleging that the termination of her employment violated the Whistleblowers' Protection Act. A settlement conference in that civil suit is set for Oct. 22 via Zoom, according to circuit court filings.

Witkowski was arrested Nov. 10 on the criminal charges and released on bond less than 24 hours later after paying $12,500.

Based on information in police reports obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests, investigators said Witkowski had three videos of unclothed women on his cellphone that had been taken by a tiny camera hidden in the power outlet of the women's bathroom in the coffee shop.

A previous forensic analysis of his iPhone also revealed a browser history that included internet searches on how hidden cameras work and how to delete file folders in his mailbox and clear his internet history, the reports showed.

On Friday, Witkowski's bond was continued and he remains free until his sentencing, with all prior conditions restricting his use of cellphone, email and internet remaining the same, Hamlyn said.

Moeggenberg declined further comment until after the sentencing.