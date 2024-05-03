Morgantown man sentenced for 2022 Northside Hills shooting

May 2—The man convicted of multiple offenses for an April 24, 2022, shooting at a Northside Hills Apartment complex, 2800 District Drive, was sentenced this week in Monongalia County Circuit Court.

Levi H. Kelly, 23, of Morgantown, was sentenced to multiple years in prison.

In September 2023, Kelly was convicted of two counts of malicious assault, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count use of a firearm in commission of a felony for the incident that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"This case outlined the importance of a thorough investigation and the need for constant communication throughout law enforcement, " said Detective Jonathan Friend with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office. "It was only through a team effort that detectives were able to solve this case and bring justice for the victims who were shot."

Friend said the investigation found this to be a random shooting, but it appeared that Kelly put a lot of planning into it because he used a shooting stick, a type of portable weapon mount, to concentrate rifle fire into a single apartment.

"With over 12 rounds being fired into this four-bedroom apartment with five individuals inside, it is only by God's grace that no one was killed, " Friend said. "After reviewing video footage from multiple surrounding properties, digital and forensic evidence became a major factor in solving this case."

The Honorable Cindy S. Scott presided over the sentencing, giving Kelly a 2-to-10-year prison sentence for one of the malicious assault convictions and a 2-to-10-year suspended sentence for the other malicious assault conviction. He was also sentenced to 5 years in prison for each wanton endangerment conviction (15 years total) and 6-10 years for using a firearm in commission of a felony.

The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, meaning Kelly will serve 23-35 years or more behind bars with credit for time already served since 2022.

