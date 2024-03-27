‘More than willing’: Florida Port Council CEO offers help after Baltimore bridge collapse

On Tuesday night, officials gave a grim update on the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

“We do not believe that we’re going to find any of these individuals still alive,” said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Doherty.

Operations went from search and rescue to recovery. Dive crews will be back out first thing Wednesday morning searching for at least six victims who fell into frigid waters after a 985-foot cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“We got very difficult water temperatures, you have structures from the bridge in the water that can move with the tides and currents, making that dangerous for divers and people in the water to actually try to do recovery,” said Doherty.

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

As first responders focus on the victims, transportation officials are also trying to minimize supply chain impacts, as one of the largest ports in the country is now closed.

“The path to normalcy will not be easy, it will not be quick, it will not be inexpensive, but we will rebuild together,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

“I feel for all those people in Baltimore right now,” said Michael Rubin, the CEO of The Florida Ports Council.

He told Eyewitness News had been in talks all day Tuesday, working to figure out how ports in the Sunshine State can help.

“We have the capacity in Florida to handle additional cargo and cruise vessels, and we are more than willing to help with that supply chain stuff,” said Rubin.

He added that while the exact impacts on the supply chain are still unclear, he doesn’t believe they will be significant.

“You may see a delay of a couple of days for cargo that moves through there, but its not like you’re going to have vessels waiting to get into the Port of Baltimore. They’re going to go somewhere else– some U.S. seaport, certainly Florida will be one of them,” said Rubin.

The Federal Government has pledged to help get operations back up and running as soon as possible.

“It’s one of the most important elements for the economy in the Northeast,” said President Joe Biden. “I’m directing my team to move heaven and earth to open the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible.”

Governor Ron Desantis posted on X that he’s making Florida state resources available to Maryland.

I have directed @FLSERT to offer assistance to the State of Maryland, if needed, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.



— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 26, 2024

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what led to the crash.

