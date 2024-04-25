More verbal and physical assaults reported on Metro buses

The beating of a woman on a bus in Colerain Township highlights an increase in assaults on Metro buses this year as the transit agency takes steps to improve safety for its drivers and passengers.

Between Jan. 1 and April 22, there were 29 passenger-on-passenger assaults on the buses, Metro reported. That's nearly two a week. In all of 2023, there were 57 assaults, just over one per week.

Metro defines assaults as both physical altercations and verbal threats, and officials say it is safe to ride the bus. The transit agency reports it provided 13.1 million rides last year.

The Enquirer requested data from Metro about assaults after an April 13 incident in Colerain Township. Police said a woman was threatened by a group of teens on the bus and attempted to get off to report the incident.

Once the bus had stopped, the teens followed the woman getting off the bus attacked her, punching and kicking her after she fell to the ground, investigators said.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries to her face and the teens ran away after the attack. Last Thursday, officers arrested three teens – age 13, 14 and 17 – in connection with the attack.

Metro spokeswoman Brandy Jones said drivers are trained to de-escalate confrontations and if that fails have silent alarms and radios to get help.

During the April 13 attack, Jones said the driver followed that training.

"It was apparent that the confrontation among the involved parties had begun prior to entering the bus," Jones said in a statement. "On multiple occasions, the operator, in an effort to de-escalate the situation, asked all parties to discontinue their verbal confrontation."

Jones said during the ride, the victim moved to the front of the bus near the driver and reengaged with the teens.

"At this time the operator stopped the bus and stood in the center isle and issued a final warning and again asked the riders to discontinue or he would call the police," the statement said. "Following this request, the verbal confrontation ceased for the remainder of the trip. Upon exiting the bus, several of the parties physically engaged the victim. The driver immediately called for emergency support."

Jones said safety is the top priority for Metro and violence is not tolerated.

Last week, the Federal Transit Administration announced new regulations in the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plans, and the announcement was made in Cincinnati with leaders from Metro. Metro was chosen as a model agency for its partnership between union members and management to evaluate risks and bring forth solutions to address safety concerns, officials said.

“Metro provides a wonderful example of transit workers and management working together for a safer ride for everyone," said Veronica Vanterpool, the acting administrator of the agency.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Metro sees an uptick in verbal and physical assaults on buses