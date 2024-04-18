Police: 3 juveniles arrested after woman was attacked on Metro bus in Colerain Township

Three juveniles are facing charges in connection to an attack on a Metro bus in Colerain Township.

Colerain police officers were called to Colerain Avenue and Banning Road at 4 p.m. Saturday for a passenger on a Metro bus who had been assaulted by a group of juveniles, according to a news release from the township police department.

The woman had asked the bus driver to stop the bus because a group of teenagers she did not know were threatening her, and she wanted to contact police to respond to their location.

Police said the group of teens approached her once the bus had stopped and began assaulting her inside the bus, punching and kicking the woman while she was on the ground and causing serious injuries to her face. They reportedly then kicked the door to the bus several times before running away.

A 14-year-old, 17-year-old and 13-year-old were arrested in connection to the incident. They were taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and released the same day. Police are trying to find two other suspects.

Cincinnati Metro is working with Colerain police to ensure the safety of its passengers, the release stated.

The Enquirer has requested an incident report.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call investigators at 513-321-2677.

