More Iowans approve of this state official's job performance than they do the governor's

The state official who more Iowans think is performing their job well isn't the governor or attorney general — it’s Auditor of State Rob Sand, the sole Democrat holding statewide elected office, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows.

Fifty-five percent of Iowans approve of the job that Sand is doing as auditor, compared with 15% who disapprove. Another 31% say they aren’t sure.

This is the first time the Iowa Poll has asked about Sand’s job performance. He was first elected in 2018 and is often discussed as a possible candidate for governor.

The poll of 804 Iowa adults was conducted by Selzer & Co. Feb. 25-28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Other state government leaders, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, Attorney General Brenna Bird, and the Republican-led Iowa Legislature, also poll more positively than negatively on job approval, but they trail Sand.

For Reynolds, 49% of respondents approve of her performance, compared with 48% who disapprove, her slimmest approval margin in the Iowa Poll since March 2021, when she was 1 point underwater.

Bird, who recently marked her first year in office, has 40% approval to 28% disapproval, with 32% not sure, the poll found.

But her disapproval rate jumped 8 percentage points from March 2023, when she was at 20%, while her approval rating grew only 4 points from 36%. Thirty-two percent had no opinion.

The Iowa Legislature, where Republicans have controlled both houses since 2017, has a 47% approval rating, little changed from previous Iowa Polls since 2021. But 39% of Iowans disapprove of the Legislature’s performance, the highest figure since at least 2003.

The poll also found that 44% of Iowans believe the state is going in the right direction, compared with 50% who think it’s on the wrong track.

It’s the first time since September 2010 that half of Iowans think the state is on the wrong track. In November of that year, former Gov. Terry Branstad won election to return to the governor’s office, this time with Reynolds as his lieutenant governor.

In Iowa Polls during the dozen years of the combined Branstad/Reynolds era from February 2011 to March 2023, the portion of Iowans who believed the state was on the wrong track ranged from a low of 28% to a high of 47%.

Respondents in the new poll also believe America is headed in the wrong direction, by a margin of 79% to 17%.

Majority of Republicans approve of Auditor Rob Sand’s job performance

In his six years as state auditor, Sand has touted his nonpartisan bona fides and the importance of conducting his office’s work in an unbiased manner.

Still, he has repeatedly butted heads with Reynolds and Republican lawmakers, who have advanced or passed several proposals to limit the state auditor’s authority.

A majority of Iowans approve of Auditor of State Rob Sand's job performance.

Yet, despite his sometimes contentious disagreements with Republican leaders, Sand has the approval of 51% of Republicans, the Iowa Poll found, compared with 15% disapproval; 34% aren’t sure.

Shirley Ann Geadelmann, 89, of Clarence, a Republican poll respondent and retired dairy farmer who approves of all the state’s Republican officials and who agreed to a follow-up interview, said she believes Sand has done a good job.

She opposed a recent measure to allow state agencies to seek outside audits rather than go through Sand’s office. The bill failed to clear a key legislative hurdle last week and for now appears dead for the session.

“To have someone else do the audits, I’m thinking, that’s his job,” Geadelmann said. “I think he’s trying to do a good job. I don’t care who the party is, auditing is his job, and I think he’s dug up some things and found some things and that’s OK.”

The poll also found Democrats approve of Sand 67% to 8%, and independents 54% to 17%.

Gov. Kim Reynolds sees her job approval slip

For Reynolds, the new Iowa Poll finds her approval narrowing since the most recent poll, in March 2023, when 50% approved and 46% disapproved.

Notably, the shift since then appears to have happened primarily among members of her own party, said pollster J. Ann Selzer, who conducts the Iowa Poll.

“Reynolds has lost some of her sheen with Republicans,” Selzer said. “Now 76% approve, compared to 86% last March, which was down from 91% in October of 2022.”

Selzer noted that Reynolds' standing among independents, 46% approval and 51% disapproval, is little changed from last March, while her approval among Democrats remains “predictably sour” at 14% approval to 85% disapproval.

Geadelmann said she believes Reynolds, like her, “would like to see God back in our country” and has been largely happy with everything the governor has done.

In particular, she praised Reynolds’ efforts to streamline government, including a law she championed last year consolidating state agencies and a proposal Reynolds offered this year to reduce the number of Area Education Agencies, which offer special education services across the state.

“To begin with, that was to help the kids who were having a hard time getting through school, and over the years they added so many things,” Geadelmann said. “It seems like she’s getting things streamlined back to where things should be.”

The Iowa Poll found that 56% of Iowans have a favorable view of AEAs, compared with 20% who hold an unfavorable opinion of the agencies. Twenty-four percent say they aren’t sure.

Democrat Stanley Thompson, a 67-year-old poll respondent from Ottumwa, has little positive to say about the governor.

The retired teacher said Reynolds “is trying to destroy public education” by limiting teachers’ bargaining rights and giving Iowa families taxpayer funding to pay for private school. Reynolds has governed for the furthest right part of her base, he said.

“This idea of taking money away from the kids in the summertime for food, that’s just something all the nut job Republican governors did, something to be mean,” he said, referring to Reynolds’ decision to opt out of the Summer EBT program, which the federal government operates to provide relief for low-income families with school-age children.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds greets the Dowling Catholic student section during halftime during the Iowa high school state tournament championships at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Des Moines.

Independent and poll respondent Frank Laniohan of Chariton has a more ambivalent view of the governor. The 35-year-old utilities manager approves of Reynolds and said she has governed well for an older, whiter, more rural state such as Iowa, even if he has concerns about some of her more aggressively conservative positions.

“Would I prefer her over (California Gov.) Gavin Newsome? Yeah,” said Laniohan, who moved from California to Iowa in 2017. “Is she 100% the best for my children? Probably not.”

Iowa Legislature sees approval dip among Republicans

The Iowa Legislature is moving to enact many of Reynolds’ policy requests, although some, like the Area Education Agency changes, have advanced in very different forms from what the governor initially proposed.

Seventy percent of Republicans approve of the Legislature’s performance, compared with 16% who disapprove. That’s down from 77% approval in the Iowa Poll from 11 months ago.

More independents approve than disapprove of the job the Legislature is doing: 47%-42%.

Laniohan said he supports legislators’ efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate the state income tax.

One area where he found fault was the recent controversy over a display in the Capitol from the Satanic Temple of Iowa, which was later destroyed by a Mississippi man.

The display was permitted under a policy allowing other religious displays, such as Nativity scenes, in the Capitol.

“It seemed like there were a lot of people in the state who were anti-that statue, and I would have gone about that a different way,” Laniohan said, proposing a ban on all such displays in the Capitol. “I would prefer nothing than everyone getting mad about it.”

Thompson, like 68% of Democrats, disapproves of the job legislators are doing, while 17% of Democrats approve. He complained that lawmakers “spent the whole legislative session on cultural war issues” such as banning books from schools.

Legislators gather for the first day of session Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

On economic policy, he pointed to a bill that would cap wages for temporary workers in nursing homes as an example of wrong-headedness.

“You’re not raising the wages for the people you want to hire in the community, and you’re lowering the wages for temp workers so you won’t be able to hire temp workers,” he said. “What kind of problem solving is that?”

About the Iowa Poll:

The Iowa Poll, conducted Feb. 25-28, 2024, for The Des Moines Register and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, is based on telephone interviews with 804 Iowans ages 18 or older. Interviewers with Quantel Research contacted households with randomly selected landline and cell phone numbers supplied by Dynata. Interviews were administered in English. Responses were adjusted by age, sex and congressional district to reflect the general population based on recent American Community Survey estimates.

Questions based on the sample of 804 Iowa adults have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. This means that if this survey were repeated using the same questions and the same methodology, 19 times out of 20, the findings would not vary from the true population value by more than plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Results based on smaller samples of respondents — such as by gender or age — have a larger margin of error.

