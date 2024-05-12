Be A More Informed Voter: The Collier County Board of County Commissioners

This is the fifth of several articles in a “Be a More Informed Voter” series by Sandy Parker of Sparker'sSoapbox that will appear in the Naples Daily News in the coming months.With the 2024 election season just around the corner, now is a great time to learn about thepeople who represent Collier County in government, many of whom are seeking reelection thisyear.

This article looks at the members of Collier County’s Board of County Commissioners.What is the Board of County Commissioners?The five-member Board of County Commissioners (BCC) is Collier County’s governing body.Each January, the Board elects a chair as its presiding officer.

Each commissioner is elected by voters in their district for a four-year term. Terms arestaggered, with three seats on the ballot in presidential election years and two seats on theballot during midterms.What do county commissioners do, and how much are they paid?County commissioners are responsible for setting policies that protect residents' and visitors'health, safety, welfare, and quality of life. This includes approving the county government’sannual operating budget and capital improvements program and making local laws andordinances. They are also responsible for the county’s taxation, human services, public safety,land use and development decisions, roadways and traffic, water quality, water treatment, andsolid waste, as well as coordination with federal, state, city, and school district partners on manyof these matters.Commissioner salaries are calculated using a state formula based on county population. For thefiscal year 2023-24, a Collier County commissioner's salary is $103,414.When and where do they meet, and where can I find the agendas?The BCC meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, except in November andDecember, when it meets only on the second Tuesday. The meetings are held in the CountyGovernment Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, and are open to the public. They arealso aired live on Collier Television and available online at colliercountyfl.gov.Meeting agendas are generally published on colliercountyfl.gov the Thursday before themeeting. This allows the public to learn what actions the Board might take and decide whetherto attend in person or email comments to the commissioners before the meeting.Collier County residents live in one of five county commission districts.

Who represents District 1?Republican Rick LoCastro (age 57) was elected in 2020 and seeks reelection to a second term.A U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and retired Air Force colonel, he held leadership positionsat Physicians Regional Medical Center and Avow Hospice.Who represents District 2?Republican Chris Hall (age 62) was elected in 2022. He worked in electrical wholesale andnetwork marketing before turning to real estate investing in 2000.Who represents District 3?Republican Burt Saunders (age 75) served as county attorney, two prior terms as countycommissioner, two terms as a state representative, and ten years as a state senator beforereturning to the county commission in 2016. Of Counsel at the GrayRobinson Law Firm, heseeks reelection to a third term.Who represents District 4?Republican Dan Kowal (age 56) was elected in 2022. He served as a U.S. Army Combat Medic,with the U.S. Capitol Police’s Dignitary Protection unit, and with the Collier County Sheriff’sOffice.Who represents District 5?Republican Bill McDaniel (age 63) was first elected in 2016, reelected in 2020, and seeksreelection to a third term. He founded and manages a realty company, a mining company, and arecreational park and was previously in the banking business.

Where can I learn more?For more information, read my Board of County Commissioners Primer at sparkers-soapbox.com/the-collier-county-board-of-county-commissioners.

Sandy Parker is the founder and publisher of Sparker’s Soapbox, which encourages and facilitatesinformed voting in Collier County and throughout Florida. Learn more at sparkers-soapbox.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Be An Informed Voter: Collier County Board of County Commissioners