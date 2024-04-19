More humidity ahead of a front early next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another warm and dry day with highs in the mid-upper 80s. A few spots may briefly hit 90 degrees today. Once again, the breeze off the Gulf of Mexico keeps coastal areas a little cooler.

Humidity builds gradually through the day today and tomorrow. Saturday should be another warm, dry day.

There’s just enough humidity for a stray inland shower or two to develop Sunday afternoon. Most of us stay dry.

A cold front arrives Monday with a 40% chance of downpours. Not everyone will get significant rainfall, but widespread quarter inch to a half inch of rain is expected.

Behind the front, humidity drops slightly, but it’ll still be warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily Weather Forecast

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.