More downtown road construction? Parts of busy Boise street will be closed through summer

Get used to skirting your way around 10th Street, Boise, because parts of the road are slated to be closed throughout the summer.

The city began replacing aging sections of the geothermal system beneath 10th Street on April 29 and plans to continue construction along the street until at least Aug. 30.

The construction will be staggered, meaning only one intersection or block will be closed at any time. Here’s the city’s timeline of when each section will be closed for repairs:

April 29-May 10: Full closure of 10th Street between Grove and Main streets.

June 3-14: Partial closure of 10th and Main intersection.

June 17-July 5: Full closure of 10th Street between Main and Idaho streets.

July 8-26: Full closure of 10th Street between Idaho and Bannock streets.

July 29-Aug. 16: Full closure of 10th Street between Bannock and Jefferson streets.

Aug. 19-30: Partial Main Street closure from 10th to 11th streets. The south lane will be closed, leaving one lane open.

Boise’s geothermal system is the largest in the country, according to the city. Over 20 miles of pipeline provide warm water to over 6 million square feet of building space in the downtown area.

The construction planned for this summer will ensure the longevity and reliability of the geothermal system, the city stated in a news release.

“Timely replacement of Boise’s geothermal assets is critical to ensuring unplanned line breaks and degradation of the system is minimized — which can be both time-consuming and costly,” City of Boise Geothermal Coordinator Jon Gunnarson said in a news release. “The City of Boise is committed to efficient geothermal improvements so this valuable, clean energy resource is sustained.”