More than $700K of narcotics seized during Merced County traffic stop, CHP says

A Merced County traffic stop led to the arrest of a driver and discovery of more than $700,000 of narcotics, according to authorities.

At about 2:40 p.m. on March 29, a Central Valley California Highway Patrol Officer and his K-9 conducted a traffic stop of a 2019 Jeep SUV along northbound Interstate 5, north of Start Route 152 for a moving violation, according to a CHP news release.

During the stop, the officer reportedly observed what he believed was bundles of narcotics in the front passenger area of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Nestor Jovanni Muniz, was arrested and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Authorities said during the search, the officer located and seized about 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine as well as about 11 pounds of cocaine worth about $781,600.

Muniz was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession for sale of a controlled substance over 10 pounds, illegal transportation over 10 pounds of a controlled substance, possession for sale over 10 pounds and sale of a controlled substance over 10 pounds, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of a $2.3 million bond.

According to the CHP, the case was turned over to the Merced Area Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative.

The HIDTA consists of law enforcement personnel from the Merced County Probation Office, the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Justice, according to the release.