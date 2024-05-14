More than 54K without power in, near Baton Rouge as severe weather hits Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than 54,000 people were without power in, near Baton Rouge on Monday, May 13 after severe weather swept across Louisiana as of 9:15 p.m.

According to an Entergy Louisiana outage map, about 500 outages affected about 37,000 customers.

The DEMCO outage map showed approximately 17,808 residents without power in Livingston East Baton Rouge, Ascension, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes.

Entergy posted a statement regarding the severe weather in Louisiana on Facebook.

We are aware of the outages currently impacting a number of our customers as severe weather, including high winds and lightning, moves across the state. Our crews are responding and restoring power behind the line of storms once it becomes safe to do so. We ask our customers to remain safe and adhere to all official warnings, stay away from any and all downed infrastructure and report it immediately to 1-800-ENTERGY. As damage assessments are completed and additional information is gathered from the field, we will develop and provide estimated times of restoration. Entergy Louisiana

A spokesperson for DEMCO said crews from DEMCO are working to restore the power for Louisiana residents as efficiently as possible.

The Storm Tracker team at BRProud has the latest severe weather updates and forecasts. Follow brproud.com/weather for what you need to know to be ready and stay safe.

