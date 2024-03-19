Mooresville man wanted for trafficking cocaine

Mooresville police are asking the public if they’ve seen a 34-year-old man wanted for trafficking cocaine.

Kyron Montrail Baker was charged with the following felonies:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of a firearm by a felon

His last known address is 545 Kelly Avenue.

Contact MPD at 704-664-3311 if you have information.

