Monroe County primary elections: No contested legislative races for most voters

Most primary voters in Monroe County have no contested local races on their ballots.

In the 8th Congressional District, where most Monroe County voters live, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright is unopposed in the Democratic primary and Rob Bresnahan Jr. is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Republican primary voters in the 7th Congressional District will help decide — along with voters in Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties — who will face U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, the incumbent Democrat, in the fall. Kevin Dellicker, Ryan Mackenzie and Maria Montero are running.

Check Congressional primary results here after the polls close at 8 p.m.

In state legislative races, each incumbent is running unopposed in their primary, and the other party has one candidate.

115th District: State Rep. Maureen Madden (D) and Matt Long (R)

176th District: State Rep. Jack Rader (R) and Hope Christman (D)

189th District: State Rep. Tarah Probst (D) and Lisa VanWhy (R)

Check here for all Pennsylvania House and Senate results.

For statewide races, both parties have contested primaries for attorney general and Democrats will choose candidates for auditor general and treasurer.

Check here for all Pennsylvania primary results.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Monroe primaries: No contested legislative races for most voters