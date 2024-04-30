Monroe County agriculture: Watch for farm equipment on the roads

Weather for the end of April means we are statistically past the 30-year average date of a killing frost. Most local greenhouses have already or will be shortly opening up now that May is (about) here. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s six- to 10-day outlook for April 29-May 3, updated April 23, is calling for a 50% chance of above normal temperatures and near normal chances of precipitation. The three- to four-week outlook for May 4-17, as updated on April 19, is leaning to above normal temperatures and near normal chances of precipitation. Rainfall at the MSU Enviroweather site in Deerfield had recorded 4.17 inches of rain for April, as of April 24, while the previous five-year average rainfall for April has been only 1.7 inches. Although the minimum soil temperature has hovered around or just below 50 degrees all last week, it is now irrelevant for most crop planting purposes. Growing degree day (heat units) this year remain the second highest of the past six years; through April 24 at 164.2 GDD.

Corn planting will begin in earnest, and the first 28 days after planting are critical to get the crop off to a good start. As long as fields are not too wet to plant so that equipment compacts the soil, all the weather signals of soil and air temperatures and growing degree day (heat units) all say go. Soil compaction is a “hidden yield robber” that can restrict root growth for the entire growing season, reducing yields. Despite the warmer temperatures, a common mistake is planting too shallow, usually less than 1.5 inches. A 2-inch planting depth is still a good rule of thumb. A recent soil test (within the past three of four years) should guide fertilizer needs, particularly the use of starter phosphorus, which can contribute to the algae problem of the western basin of Lake Erie, when starter P is not necessary. Early season focus should be on the “big 3” macronutrients and not worrying about micronutrients unless there is a definite need.

Safety on the roads, particularly in the early morning, is critical as motorists rush to get to school or work now that farm equipment will also be on roads, going from field to field. It should be easier for drivers to pay attention to the traffic now that it is illegal to use hand-held electronic devices while driving. All farm tractors and implements of husbandry are required to have a bright, two-color orange and red slow-moving-vehicle emblem attached to the rear of each piece of equipment. Most tractors also have amber flashing warning lights and may even have turn signals.

Terminating cover crops is timely, but depends on many things: specific cover species, crop intention for the growing season and termination methods available to the farmer, for starters. Some winter cereals may be chopped or otherwise harvested for spring forage. Others may require a tank-mix herbicide strategy, including a burn-down and residual herbicide(s) to start clean. Another option is to plant into a green cover crop, which may preclude the use of a burndown herbicide or tillage. The 2024 MSU Field Crop Weed Control Guide has a new section on Herbicide Options for Cover Crops in Corn, pp 178-179. Hard and electronic versions of the guide are available.

Spring-blooming weeds, such as perennial dandelion, are always a sign that spring is really here, but there are other conspicuous weeds that are flowering at this time. Most are winter annual weeds, meaning they germinate in the fall, over-winter in a vegetative state, flower in the spring and produce seeds by late-spring to early-summer before dying. These species mostly exist as seeds, lying dormant in the soil before germinating in the fall, which contrasts to that of summer annuals, which act more like annual flowers, plants and vegetables. Common homeowner winter annuals include: henbit, purple deadnettle, common chickweed, speedwell and annual bluegrass. One control method is to remove these by hand-weeding, following good cultural practices, including a soil test, proper mowing height, or mulching to help in reducing weed emergence and competition. For lawns, a late-summer application of a pre-emergence herbicide that targets crabgrass and other weeds should help reduce future winter annual infestations.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County agriculture: Watch for farm equipment on the roads