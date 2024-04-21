Mon Wharf reopening after closing because of flooding

The Mon Wharf is reopening after it was flooded this month.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority says the Mon Wharf be open to the public again on Monday.

Drivers can park on the Wood Street and Stanwix sides of the deck.

The Mon Wharf has had a rough year.

One person had to be rescued from rising waters after it flooded in January.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 1 person rescued from flood waters at Mon Wharf

It was closed in March because of flooding concerns and then again in April as heavy rains hit the area.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority thanked the public for its patience during the recent cleanup

