Moms impacted by gun violence support each other ahead of Mother’s Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Dozens of mothers who have lost their children to gun violence came together Friday night, united in grief and leaning on each other for support ahead of yet another Mother’s Day they will spend reminded of tragedy.

They gathered in a solemn show of resilience for a heartfelt pre-Mother’s Day dinner.

Revisiting a pregnant homeless woman’s incredible journey thirteen years later

“We’re just having an evening of celebration celebrating the lives of our babies,” said organizer Oresa Napper-Williams. “Celebrating the fact that we’ve ever been a mother and it’s what we do to just give them some support and some comfort during these times.”

Napper-Williams has gone 18 long years spending Mother’s Day without her son, Andrell Napper, who died after being hit by a stray bullet back in 2006. She’s been mourning his loss ever since, but along her healing journey, she started the nonprofit ‘Not Another Child, Inc.’ The organization has been helping moms like Yvette Ramos, who are now a part of a growing circle of mothers grieving the loss of their child — something they never imagined.

“It’s really hard but being a part of NAC and with all the mothers and being together, it helps me cope better,” Ramos said.

Memories of their beloved children filled the air, along with stories of dreams shattered too soon. Each mom is carrying their child’s legacy and preparing for yet another holiday without them. Monica Cassaberry’s son Jamal Singleton was gunned down in Bed-Stuy in 2011.

“We know how these holidays, Mother’s Days, any day makes us feel, so who better to support you than another mother,” said Cassaberry.

With a newfound sense of purpose, the moms are working to turn their pain into triumph by becoming advocates against gun violence.

“It’s going to take everybody working together as a community,” Napper-Williams said. “It’s going to take every household to come together and identify. I need help in that area.”

They’re hoping to create a safer world where families are spared the devastation of losing a loved one to senseless violence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.