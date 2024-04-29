Moms host crime victims’ rights event in Nashville, push for more bereavement time for TN parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s legislative session has come to a close, as well as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Several organizations came together in Nashville Sunday for an evening of healing and a discussion of legislation they’d like to see passed next session.

Mothers Over Murder, along with Voices of Black Mothers United, hosted “Healed People Heal People” on Sunday at Rock United Ministries. Community leaders, including Metro Nashville Police Department Cmdr. Anthony McClain and Pastor Terry Wells, were also in attendance.

“It’s all about these mothers of murdered children that I deal with every day, not just once a year. And me being the mother of a murdered son myself and didn’t have anybody there for me to cry on and tell me how to get through this, then I said, ‘God, what you want me to do?’ And He said, ‘All I want you to do is open the door and break bread,'” explained the founder of Mothers over Murder founder, Clemmie Greenlee.

Greenlee’s organization started with just three mothers. Since then, not only has it grown to nearly 50 mothers, but it has expanded, with chapters in multiple cities.

“She knows why I’m crying, she knows why I’m at the red light and can’t pass green, and this is what I want them to know: that we know why you’re here, we know why you’re crying, we know why you’re calling me at 1:15 a.m.,” Greenlee said.

Lavonda Henderson also understands that pain after losing her son, Larry Thorn, last year. Henderson helped start Mothers Over Murder’s Memphis chapter.

“We all need to love and support and just love on one another, hug one another, and let another mom know that it’ll be okay and we can all get through this together,” Henderson told News 2.

Henderson also hopes to advocate for parents across the state. During the spring legislative session, she worked with state Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) to draft a bill that would give Tennessee parents six weeks of bereavement after losing a child.

“We need that time to grieve. Three days is not enough; five days isn’t enough,” Henderson said.

Although the bill ultimately failed, Henderson hopes to push for similar legislation next session.

“I will try every session until it gets passed,” Henderson said.

For more information about Mothers Over Murder, click here.

