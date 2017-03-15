This Mom Tweeted Hilarious Photo of Her Son Finding A Way Around No Food in the Living Room

From Woman's Day

Sometimes there are days when parents just can't win,. days like when kids are too smart for their own good! It's true that kids will do the funniest thing,s especially when there are chores or rules involved. One mom, Twitter user @4Ever_Waiting, tweeted a photo of her son "beating the system," and the way he did it is just too cute for words.

Apparently, her son is not allowed to have food in the living room and is not allowed to have his tablet in the kitchen, so this little boy found a way around his mom's rules. Her son has food on the kitchen side ... while he is watching his tablet on the living room side. How smart is that?!

Food isn't allowed in the living room. His tablet isn't allowed in the kitchen. He beat the system. I quit. 😶 pic.twitter.com/6k0HONH3ED - Disney Mommy❤️ (@4Ever_Waiting) January 16, 2017

Sometimes kids really can outsmart us and find ways around parents' commands. Just look how perfectly the tile and carpet divide the two rooms so that he follows his mom's instructions!

Parenting might be hard some days when you feel like you just want to take a nap, but then there are days, like this little boy's moment, when your kids are just too cute to worry about parenting. Here's to moms everywhere who know parenting struggles too well!

