Mom's Warning Goes Viral After Fidget Spinner Sends Her Daughter to the Hospital

From Redbook

An east Texas mother is warning other parents of the potential dangers of a toy that has surged in popularity with kids.

Kelly Rose Joniec said in a Tuesday Facebook post that her daughter was making "an odd retching noise" from the back seat as she drove. When she turned to face her, Joniec said her daughter's face was red and drool poured from her mouth. After pulling over, the daughter pointed to her throat and said she swallowed a part from her spinner.

After failed Heimlich maneuver attempts, Joniec rushed to a hospital. Joniec and her daughter were transported by ambulance to the Texas Children's Hospital where a doctor found and removed the piece of the spinner lodged in her throat.

"Fortunately we had a positive outcome, but it was pretty scary there for a while," Joniec wrote. "Not only because of the initial ingestion, but the concern about the composition and structure of the object, and finally, the risk with general anesthesia."

Joniec warns other parents that the bushings on spinners pop out easily "so if you have young kids (under 8 years old) keep in mind that these present a potential chocking hazard."

From: Houston Chronicle

Follow Redbook on Facebook.

You Might Also Like