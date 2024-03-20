Mom accused of killing 8-year-old daughter she said was possessed by spirits, cops say

A mother caused “unfathomable” injuries to her 8-year-old daughter and is now charged in her death, according to Michigan authorities and news reports.

The mother, 30-year-old Chelsea Renee Duperon, of Wayne, claimed her daughter was possessed by spirits, according to court documents obtained by WJBK.

“I swear to God, this is not me,” she told authorities while being interviewed, WWJ reported. “This sounds crazy, but there’s bad spirits.”

Officers in Wayne were called to Duperon’s home March 16 for reports of the child not breathing, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a news release. The girl was found unresponsive with injuries to her head and neck.

“What she endured is unfathomable,” Prosecutor Erin Wilmoth told WWJ. “The pictures reflect a child that does not even look like a child. The massive amount of swelling to her head and her face, she was completely unrecognizable.”

Duperon initially told officers the girl’s injuries were the result of her falling down the stairs, WXYZ reported, citing court documents. But two days before police were called to the home, she told her live-in boyfriend it was a “ghost or spirit” that assaulted her daughter.

The mother eventually said she hit her daughter and did not seek medical care until she stopped breathing, according to WXYZ.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the district attorney’s office.

Duperon was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse, Worthy said.

During her arraignment Wednesday, March 19, Duperon was reportedly ordered to stay in jail without bond.

“Any homicide is hard on our detectives and the community, but those involving a child are by far the worst,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “It is our hope that the facts developed during this investigation will bring justice for this little girl.”

The 8-year-old girl was identified by loved ones as Lyla Lynn Cassel.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beautiful girl Lyla,” Elizabeth Duperon said on Facebook. “8 years old, she shined so bright.”

“Just know the whole WORLD is on your side baby girl. The world,” Tori Nicole said in a Facebook post. “People that don’t even know you. I wish someone could have protected you from this. You were failed in so many ways.”

10-year-old dies from abuse sustained as a baby, Florida cops say. Man now charged

Dad charged with murder months after he said 5-month-old fell off bed, police say

Mother let 16-month-old ‘waste away’ and die, AZ officials say. She’s going to prison