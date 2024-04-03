Moldy avocado on prep table, dishwasher with no chlorine among restaurant health code violations

Maricopa County health inspectors cited three restaurants for 12 health violations during the week of March 15. The violations ranged from ice obtained from an unapproved vendor to a manager getting up from typing on a computer and putting on gloves without washing their hands to make sandwiches.

A priority violation is a major violation that directly contributes to an increased risk of foodborne illness or injury. If listed in inspection reports, remedies implemented during the inspection are noted.

During the week of March 15, inspectors visited more than 1,360 restaurants along with other food-serving facilities in hospitals, senior homes and schools. More than 220 restaurants received an "A" rating. See a sampling of the many restaurants that inspectors graded "A" at the end of this article.

4 violations

Tonto Bar & Grill, 5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd., Cave Creek

Cubed ice in the bar area was obtained from an unapproved vendor. The ice was embargoed.

The dishwashing machine was used with a chlorine sanitizing concentration of 0 ppm. The person in charge moved dishwashing to the three-compartment sink.

Pozole in a deep see-through container was measured at 50 F. It was made the night before and the person in charge discarded it.

Lettuce and sliced tomatoes were in the prep cooler at a temperature of 45 F to 47 F. The person in charge said the food was in the cooler for two hours. The items were placed in the walk-in cooler to rapidly cool.

4 violations

Raices Restaurant, 1916 W. Baseline Road, Mesa

An employee returned to peeling raw plantains while still on the phone. The employee was instructed to discontinue working with food until after the phone call ended and then to wash their hands before returning to work.

The cook washed their hands for 5 seconds at the three-compartment sink before drying them on their jacket and putting on gloves to peel raw plantains. Employee rewashed hands for the required 20 seconds.

A large stock pot with more than 12 inches of stewed pork was measured at 42 F to 45 F. The person in charge said the meat was cooked the night before and placed inside the cooler. The food was discarded.

Raw garlic in oil was at 71 F. The person in charge said the mixture was blended about 15 minutes prior to the inspection. The person in charge had the mixture moved to the walk-in fridge to cool.

4 violations

Boba & Donuts, 1320 W. Elliot Road, Tempe

A manager put on gloves without cleaning their hands to make sandwiches after typing on a personal computer. The manager washed their hands for 20 seconds before continuing to prep food.

Half an avocado with white, green and black fuzzy organic matter growth was on the top part of the prep table. The person in charge threw it out.

Cooked boba portioned out in plastic wrap was in a container that was stored at room temperature on a shelf next to the prep table. The person in charge said it was there for more than four hours. It was embargoed and discarded.

Employee food was stored directly on top of establishment food in the refrigerator in the front of the restaurant. More food was intermingled throughout the reach-in fridge across from the three-compartment sink. The person in charge created a designated area for employee food.

Grade A restaurants

Phoenix

Yoshi's Restaurant, 4050 N. Central Ave.

Kay's Kafe, 3401 S. 43rd Ave.

The Chill Spot, 10215 N. 28th Drive

El Quiche Pupusas, 1402 W. Van Buren St.

Mariscos A Todo Mar, 2632 S. 83rd Ave.

Scottsdale

Jalapeno Inferno Ghost Kitchen, 7605 E. Pinnacle Peak Road

FreshBox, 10101 E. Bell Road

Egg N' Joe, 23271 N. Scottsdale Road

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, 8624 E. Shea Blvd.

Trevor's, 7340 E. McDowell Road

East Valley

Rositas Fine Mexican Food, 2023 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa

Long Wongs No. 11, 1272 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler

New Mexican Grill Nayadas, 3107 S. Lindsay Road, Gilbert

Cafe Lalibela, 849 W. University Drive, Tempe, Chandler

The Patty Wagon AZ, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek

West Valley

La Cabana Saloon, 132 E. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Kiss The Cook, 4915 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

Don Jose's Mexican Food, 9881 W. Bell Road, Sun City

Barro's Pizza, 15475 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear

Gyros And More, 1467 N. Dysart Road Suite 107, Avondale

Source: Maricopa County Environmental Services

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 metro Phoenix restaurants had 4 health violations each in inspection